Investors calling the beginning of the end in IG but not in HY

Twelve deals last week led many in the corporate bond market to believe this week would be the final busy week of the year. However, the roadshow schedule is now bare and investors believe they are starting to see the end of 2017.

  • By Nigel Owen, Victor Jimenez
  • 12:00 PM

“We don’t tend to get many roadshow invitations once we get into December,” said a portfolio manager in London. “That doesn’t mean we’re not willing to buy, but there is often a point at which we and issuers generally know the end of the year is nigh.”

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 170,820.73 743 7.19%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 150,788.56 694 6.35%
3 Citi 135,080.86 722 5.69%
4 Goldman Sachs 108,514.58 465 4.57%
5 Barclays 103,456.92 468 4.35%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,592.79 143 8.73%
2 Barclays 24,966.43 102 7.37%
3 Deutsche Bank 23,015.60 98 6.79%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,347.53 109 6.01%
5 HSBC 19,250.97 92 5.68%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,032.55 65 7.90%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,204.47 58 7.08%
3 Deutsche Bank 6,313.76 61 6.21%
4 Credit Suisse 6,150.84 64 6.05%
5 BNP Paribas 5,504.76 62 5.41%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 35,696.42 279 10.71%
2 Citi 28,415.04 226 8.53%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,046.54 239 8.12%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,431.03 177 7.33%
5 Barclays 22,481.36 146 6.75%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 33,212.26 140 6.76%
2 Deutsche Bank 30,341.60 121 6.17%
3 JPMorgan 30,000.03 165 6.10%
4 HSBC 29,946.64 152 6.09%
5 BNP Paribas 29,643.07 154 6.03%