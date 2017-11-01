Investors calling the beginning of the end in IG but not in HY

“We don’t tend to get many roadshow invitations once we get into December,” said a portfolio manager in London. “That doesn’t mean we’re not willing to buy, but there is often a point at which we and issuers generally know the end of the year is nigh.”...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.