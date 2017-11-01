Watermark
Qatar bank returns to MTN market

Doha Bank Qatar has sold a yen clip through MUFG, its first since June when the country became embroiled in a regional diplomatic spat. The trade is illustrative of a gradual return by investors to Qatari credits, said MTN bankers.

  • By William Chambers
  • 10:45 AM

 The ¥2.5bn ($22.2m) December 2019 clip was placed via MUFG on Tuesday, and carries a coupon of 0.65%.

“Qatari borrowers are attracting investor demand at the minute,” said Jorge Lobo Martín, a member of the DCM syndicate team at MUFG in London. “They have been very active in ...

