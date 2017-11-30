Investors jump on board Indian Railway’s green bond
Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) made a rare appearance in the dollar bond market on Tuesday, securing its first green deal in a transaction that appealed to international investors.
IRFC, which is the borrowing arm of the Indian Ministry of Railways, is a frequent issuer in the onshore market, but a rare one offshore, giving its new notes an added appeal to foreign investors, said bankers on the deal. The issuer’s last bond, a $500m 3.917%
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.