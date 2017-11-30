ICBC markets dollars through London arm
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China opened books for a dual-tranche floating rate dollar bond on Wednesday, to be sold through its London branch.
Joint lead managers and bookrunners ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, ICBC Asia, ICBC Singapore, Lloyds, Standard Chartered Bank and Wells Fargo Securities began marketing the three year floating rate portion at 100bp over three month Libor area, and the five year floater at 110bp over area.
