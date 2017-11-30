Logistics firm Future Supply Chain launches Rp6.5bn IPO

The logistics arm of Indian conglomerate Future Group is looking to float through an offer-for-sale of around 9.8m secondary shares. Griffin Partners and Future Enterprises are providing 7.82m and 1.95m shares, respectively.
The stock is on sale at Rp660-Rp664 apiece, giving the deal a size of Rp6.45bn-Rp6.49bn.
