Deutsche rejigs Apac ECM business

Jason Cox has been named the sole head of ECM for Asia Pacific. He was the co-head of ECM for the region until now, a position he shared with Kefei Li.Li, who focused on the Chinese side of the business, has become the new chairman of ...
