Watermark
Go to Asia edition

No recession ahead, but expect rate hikes, says BAML

Research analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's 2018 market outlook answered fears in US securitization markets about increasing overall loss rates on recent loan vintages across various consumer credit sectors – and a rush by some lenders to readjust loss expectations – by dismissing fears of a recession.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 05 Dec 2017
“In the next two years we are still below capacity,” said Michelle Meyer, head of US economics research, "meaning that the economy is not necessarily sniffing out that it’s turning into a recession. There’s still room for growth and expansion, and there’s still the ability to grow a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 116,631.81 334 13.09%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 99,428.63 284 11.16%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 84,797.63 250 9.52%
4 JPMorgan 66,651.67 204 7.48%
5 Credit Suisse 48,816.08 140 5.48%