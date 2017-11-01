Watermark
Perstorp prints HY subs with rare 10% coupon

Euro high yield bond buyers caught sight of a rare two digit coupon this week. Perstorp, the Swedish specialty chemicals group, priced its subordinated note deal with a 10% coupon.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:00 PM

Only three borrowers have issued bonds that pay coupons of 10% or above since January 2015, according to Dealogic data. The fourth is Perstorp, which sold its new €515m five year two tranche bond deal this week.

On Tuesday, it announced the price guidance. Its €235m non-call ...

