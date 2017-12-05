Watermark
Blackstone returns to Spanish RMBS market with €172m trade

US private equity firm Blackstone is returning to the Spanish RMBS market to fund a portion of a portfolio acquired from CatalunyaCaixa in 2015, as other large Spanish property portfolio sales stir hopes of greater supply from the sector.

  • By David Bell
  • 05 Dec 2017

Blackstone’s €172m deal, SRF 2017-2, follows a €400m deal it closed in March this year. The senior triple-A notes of that deal were sold at 90bp over three month Euribor, with books said to be more than 1.9 times subscribed.

Credit Suisse has been mandated as sole arranger ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 116,631.81 334 13.09%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 99,428.63 284 11.16%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 84,797.63 250 9.52%
4 JPMorgan 66,651.67 204 7.48%
5 Credit Suisse 48,816.08 140 5.48%