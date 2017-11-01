Do they know it’s Christmas? World Bank lines up as New Brunswick returns

“The market still feels in good shape despite a bit of a wobble last Friday, which bodes well going into year end,” said an SSA syndicate official.“I’m not expecting any more deals after today though,” he added, just as he noticed World Bank hits screens with a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.