BNG ‘showcases pricing benefits’ of SRI bonds
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten on Tuesday printed “another great example” of what bankers say are the “tangible price benefits” of selling SRI bonds.
Leads Daiwa Securities
, RBC Capital Markets
and TD Securities
priced a no-grow $750m December 2020 Reg S/144A sustainability bond for the issuer at 11bp over mid-swaps, in line with guidance of 11bp area and at the tight end of Monday’s price thoughts of 12bp area.
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.