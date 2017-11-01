Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Foncia back for second repricing, A&O Hotels seeks divi

Investor support for leveraged loan deals where the issuer is only seeking to cut margins remains so unabated that some borrowers, like French real estate group Foncia, may do it twice this year.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:15 PM

Foncia presented lenders with a pure repricing of its seven year term loans ‘B’ on Tuesday. It is proposing a tightening of the margin from 350bp to 300bp-325bp.

“Repricings are the story of the year,” said a leveraged finance analyst. “Margins keep tightening in Europe, to all ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,234.96 80 8.49%
2 BNP Paribas 18,795.48 117 6.59%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,285.33 62 5.36%
4 HSBC 14,724.27 93 5.16%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,455.35 83 5.07%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,925.92 64 7.81%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,204.47 58 7.10%
3 Deutsche Bank 6,313.76 61 6.22%
4 Credit Suisse 6,150.84 64 6.06%
5 BNP Paribas 5,489.76 61 5.41%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 35,075.53 276 10.64%
2 Citi 28,021.62 224 8.50%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,496.17 236 8.04%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,154.68 174 7.33%
5 Barclays 22,221.99 144 6.74%