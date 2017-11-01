Watermark
Eurex Clearing partners up with execution platforms

Eurex Clearing on Tuesday announced that five execution platforms will support its new partnership programme, as it pivots to wrench interest rate swap clearing business from London.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12:00 PM

BGC Partners, Bloomberg, i-Swap, Tradeweb and Trad-X have each expressed desire to become an “approved platform” within the partnership programme, which aims to reward companies that work with the Deutsche Boerse clearing subsidiary. 

The Eurex Clearing partnership programme’s flagship ...

