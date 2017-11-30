Paiton adds $100m from tap to cut loan size
Indonesian power producer Paiton Energy returned to the international debt market on Monday to add another $100m to its August bonds, in a bid to extend its debt maturity profile.
Paiton’s initial $2bn deal,
split between a $1.2bn 4.625% 2030 and a $800m 5.625% 2037, was lauded by the market for its innovative structure, and its status as the first benchmark dollar project bond to be issued by an Asian power company in more than a decade.
