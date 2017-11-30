Dongxing Securities HK hikes maiden loan to $400m

Credit Suisse is the sole arranger of the borrowing, which is backed by a keepwell from the borrower's parent Dongxing Securities Co. The parent is, in turn, owned by China Orient Asset Management.The loan was received warmly by banks, allowing Dongxing to exercise the greenshoe option, said ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.