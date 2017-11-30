Indonesia goes big with first SEC-registered bond

As it has done in recent years, the savvy issuer decided to make a December outing to pre-fund for the coming year, effectively beating out the sovereign competition that is expected to overwhelm international investors in January.“The market has got used to this,” said a syndicate ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.