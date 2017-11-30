Watermark
Go to Global edition

European investors shun China Reform’s $300m debut

State-authorised asset operator China Reform Holdings Corp saw marginal international support for its debut dollar bond on Monday, as the buy-side struggled to relate to the company’s story and the deal’s structure.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 08:45 AM

Initial price guidance for the unrated five year bond was set at the 220bp area in the morning in Asia by joint global co-ordinators ICBC (Asia) and Guotai Junan International. They tightened guidance to 205bp over when books surpassed $950m, including interest from the joint lead managers.

In ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,099.69 83 6.41%
2 UBS 14,105.52 87 5.62%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,228.55 53 4.47%
4 Goldman Sachs 10,922.43 56 4.35%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,776.43 57 4.29%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 33,788.47 195 7.93%
2 HSBC 33,206.25 226 7.80%
3 JPMorgan 25,792.95 141 6.06%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,036.76 108 4.94%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 18,229.81 137 4.28%

Asian polls & awards