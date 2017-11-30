BAML hires from Deutsche for India GCM

Khaitan will replace Sanjeev Jha as head of global capital markets for India.
Jha passed away in September 2017 following health complications, and the role has been vacant since. He had been promoted in 2014 to head of India GCM, then a newly created position at BAML.Khaitan is set ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.