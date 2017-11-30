Watermark
Go to Global edition

BAML hires from Deutsche for India GCM

Deutsche Bank’s Sunil Khaitan is joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead its capital markets team in India, according to a source familiar with the matter.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 06:00 AM



Khaitan will replace Sanjeev Jha as head of global capital markets for India. 

Jha passed away in September 2017 following health complications, and the role has been vacant since. He had been promoted in 2014 to head of India GCM, then a newly created position at BAML. 

Khaitan is set ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,099.69 83 6.41%
2 UBS 14,105.52 87 5.62%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,228.55 53 4.47%
4 Goldman Sachs 10,922.43 56 4.35%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,776.43 57 4.29%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 33,788.47 195 7.93%
2 HSBC 33,206.25 226 7.80%
3 JPMorgan 25,792.95 141 6.06%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,036.76 108 4.94%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 18,229.81 137 4.28%

Asian polls & awards