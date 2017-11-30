Watermark
Qingdao keeps Chinese LGFV momentum going

Supply from China’s Qingdao city is continuing strong, with Qingdao Conson Development (Group) Co becoming the latest company to head to the international bond market.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 05:45 AM



Conson, a financial investment services provider, is 100%-owned by the Qingdao government as one of its three local government financing vehicles (LGFVs). It is selling the senior unsecured notes under Haitian (BVI) International Investment Development, while providing a guarantee.

Books for its debut three year dollar bond were ...

