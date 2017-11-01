Watermark
CVS to source $45bn of debt for Aetna acquisition

The announcement from CVS Health that it would acquire healthcare insurer Aetna is set to result in a flood of debt in the US leveraged finance market, with the firm looking to raise around $45bn of new paper to support the $77bn deal.

  • By David Bell
  • 07:30 PM

US pharmacy CVS Health said it had executed a definitive merger agreement with health insurance company Aetna in a deal worth $77bn on Sunday.

The vertical merger of the pharmacy and health insurance provider would “revolutionise consumer healthcare experience,” said Larry Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health, ...

