Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Orders mount for hairy UK student loans as price guidance emerges

The media are full of stories about much of UK student loans may never be repaid. But ABS investors, especially specialists in riskier assets, have at least £7bn of appetite for them.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 06:15 PM
Barclays (arranger), Credit Suisse, Lloyds Bank and JP Morgan, bookrunners of the UK government’s securitization of £3.4bn of income-contingent student loans extended in 2002-6, said on Monday morning the deal’s top three tranches had attracted over £2bn of indications of interest, while the ‘X’ notes, the most junior ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 116,631.81 334 13.11%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 99,428.63 284 11.17%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 84,797.63 250 9.53%
4 JPMorgan 66,651.67 204 7.49%
5 Credit Suisse 48,816.08 140 5.49%