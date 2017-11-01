Wizink broadens appeal with first Spanish credit card ABS

Spanish internet bank Wizink has laid the foundations to expand its public credit card securitization shelf, after it closed its first deal in the public market last month.Unlike the first and second deals issued off the Wizink Master Credit Cards programme, the third transaction, which was priced on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.