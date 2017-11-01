Watermark
CBOE readies bitcoin futures launch

The Chicago Board Options Exchange on Monday said that it would launch bitcoin futures on December 10, more than a week ahead of competing exchange operator Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 02:15 PM

The cash-settled futures will be denoted by ticker symbol XBT on CBOE's futures exchange, and will be based on the auction price of bitcoin on cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. CBOE has said that the contracts will be exempt from transaction fees for the whole of December.  

The news comes ...

