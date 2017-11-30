REC in the mix with more Chinese corporate bonds in the works

REC has picked ANZ, Barclays, Mizuho and MUFG as the joint bookrunners and lead managers for a new three year trade. A roadshow will take place in Singapore on Wednesday and Hong Kong on Thursday. The Baa3/—/BBB- rated company will also meet investors in London.The Reg S ...
