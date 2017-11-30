Hebei Construction launches $297m Hong Kong IPO

CICC and CMB International, joint sponsors of the deal, launched bookbuilding on Monday. They are marketing the stock with a 2018 price-to-earnings multiple of 5.1 to 6.13 times.The float comprises 433.3m primary shares, which are on sale at HK$4.46-HK$5.36 apiece. The range gives Hebei's IPO a base ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.