Shandong Trust seals HK IPO near low end

There was little excitement among investors for Shandong International Trust’s Hong Kong IPO, with the HK$2.95bn ($377.5m) deal priced near the bottom of guidance, according to a banker close to the listing.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 07:15 AM


Shandong Trust’s management was on the road meeting investors to drum up interest in the deal from November 27 to December 1. The company, which will be the first Chinese trust to list in Hong Kong, was offering the stock at a price range of HK$4.46-HK$5.43 per share, ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 15,723.23 82 6.35%
2 UBS 14,083.93 86 5.69%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,922.43 56 4.41%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 10,852.09 52 4.38%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,776.43 57 4.35%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 32,992.92 194 7.91%
2 HSBC 32,861.81 221 7.88%
3 JPMorgan 25,411.96 140 6.09%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,655.77 107 4.95%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 18,047.61 135 4.33%

