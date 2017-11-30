Indonesia offers up triple-tranche dollar bond
The Republic of Indonesia is back for its fourth outing in the international debt market this year. But the sovereign is offering something a little different to investors this time around, taking bids for its first SEC-registered bond.
The southeast Asian sovereign is undoubtedly a sophisticated debt issuer, often pre-funding its next year’s budget to take advantage of issuance windows. This year, Indonesia has already hit the market three times: with a $3bn sukuk
in March, a ¥100bn ($900m) Samurai bond
in May and
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.