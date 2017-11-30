Watermark
China Reform, CGNPC, Pearl III kick-start new deals

China Reform Holdings Corp, China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC), Hong Kong’s Pearl Holding III and Shimao Property Holdings are among the issuers in the market with new transactions on Monday.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 08:00 AM

Joint global co-ordinators CCB International, Citic CLSA Securities, Guotai Junan International and ICBC (Asia) set initial price guidance for China Reform Holdings’ inaugural five year bond at the 220bp area in the morning in Asia.

The unrated company is a state authorised asset operator. Wholly owned by ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 15,723.23 82 6.35%
2 UBS 14,083.93 86 5.69%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,922.43 56 4.41%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 10,852.09 52 4.38%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,776.43 57 4.35%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 32,992.92 194 7.91%
2 HSBC 32,861.81 221 7.88%
3 JPMorgan 25,411.96 140 6.09%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,655.77 107 4.95%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 18,047.61 135 4.33%

Asian polls & awards