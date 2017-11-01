Bitcoin derivatives get green light
CME Group, CBOE Futures Exchange and Cantor Exchange have all self-certified bitcoin derivatives contracts with US regulator the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
CME, which announced its contract in October
, plans to list its cash-settled futures on December 18, using the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate as the underlying. The CFTC said it had discussed contract details with the exchange for
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.