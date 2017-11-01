Watermark
Thirty-three banks lend Finansbank $780m

Finansbank’s $780m loan is being provided by 33 banks, led by Mizuho.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 02:30 PM

The facility, signed on November 23, comprised tranches of €503.2m and $182m. They were priced in line with deals from the other top tier Turkish banks this year, at 135bp over Libor and 125bp over Euribor.

A total of 33 banks joined the deal. Mizuho is coordinator ...

