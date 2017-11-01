Thirty-three banks lend Finansbank $780m

The facility, signed on November 23, comprised tranches of €503.2m and $182m. They were priced in line with deals from the other top tier Turkish banks this year, at 135bp over Libor and 125bp over Euribor.A total of 33 banks joined the deal. Mizuho is coordinator ...
