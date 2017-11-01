Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Tank & Rast pulls in €600m of Roadster funding

German service station operator Tank & Rast used its Roadster Finance entity to sell a dual tranche secured corporate bond on Friday. The deal raised €600m to help refinance a secured loan.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:00 PM

The lead managers, BNP ParibasCrédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit, had arranged a roadshow earlier in the week, at which the company had stated its intention to issue two sub-benchmark tranches with tenors between seven and 10 years.

The Baa3/BBB- rated deal ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 168,756.98 734 7.19%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 149,792.39 684 6.38%
3 Citi 134,156.37 715 5.72%
4 Goldman Sachs 108,224.98 462 4.61%
5 Barclays 101,634.03 462 4.33%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,262.10 140 8.68%
2 Barclays 24,966.43 102 7.41%
3 Deutsche Bank 22,401.48 95 6.65%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,206.65 107 5.99%
5 HSBC 19,270.20 91 5.72%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Nov 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,565.92 62 7.59%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,204.47 58 7.22%
3 Deutsche Bank 6,313.76 61 6.33%
4 Credit Suisse 6,150.84 64 6.17%
5 BNP Paribas 5,385.97 59 5.40%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 34,646.37 272 10.76%
2 Citi 27,524.11 220 8.54%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,058.02 231 8.09%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,111.60 173 7.48%
5 Barclays 20,574.75 141 6.39%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 27,299.75 139 6.38%
2 Barclays 27,083.59 125 6.33%
3 Deutsche Bank 26,527.50 96 6.20%
4 HSBC 25,768.83 124 6.03%
5 Citi 23,330.44 102 5.46%