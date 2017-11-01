Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Oxford sets new star in sterling firmament with £750m 100 year

The sterling bond market was stretched in new directions on Friday when the University of Oxford issued its first bond. It chose a 100 year maturity, much longer than the longest Gilt, and at Aaa is rated higher than the UK government.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:00 PM

As might be expected with Oxford, age and novelty were both features of the deal.

On Thursday evening Oxford’s Saïd Business School was named Business School of the Year. On Friday, the UK’s oldest university issued a £750m 100 year debut corporate bond – the longest ever senior bond ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 168,756.98 734 7.19%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 149,792.39 684 6.38%
3 Citi 134,156.37 715 5.72%
4 Goldman Sachs 108,224.98 462 4.61%
5 Barclays 101,634.03 462 4.33%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,262.10 140 8.68%
2 Barclays 24,966.43 102 7.41%
3 Deutsche Bank 22,401.48 95 6.65%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,206.65 107 5.99%
5 HSBC 19,270.20 91 5.72%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Nov 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,565.92 62 7.59%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,204.47 58 7.22%
3 Deutsche Bank 6,313.76 61 6.33%
4 Credit Suisse 6,150.84 64 6.17%
5 BNP Paribas 5,385.97 59 5.40%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 34,646.37 272 10.76%
2 Citi 27,524.11 220 8.54%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,058.02 231 8.09%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,111.60 173 7.48%
5 Barclays 20,574.75 141 6.39%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 27,299.75 139 6.38%
2 Barclays 27,083.59 125 6.33%
3 Deutsche Bank 26,527.50 96 6.20%
4 HSBC 25,768.83 124 6.03%
5 Citi 23,330.44 102 5.46%