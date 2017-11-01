Oxford sets new star in sterling firmament with £750m 100 year

As might be expected with Oxford, age and novelty were both features of the deal.On Thursday evening Oxford’s Saïd Business School was named Business School of the Year. On Friday, the UK’s oldest university issued a £750m 100 year debut corporate bond – the longest ever senior bond ...
