Market readies for bond onslaught as Chinese firms hit the road

A handful of Chinese issuers are set to go on roadshows next week to gauge investor interest for their offshore bonds.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 01 Dec 2017

China Citic Bank Corp is gearing up for a dollar senior bond, and will meet fixed income investors in London, Singapore and Hong Kong from Monday next week.

ABC International, Bank of China, China Citic Bank International, China Securities International, Citi, Citic CLSA, CNCB (Hong Kong) Capital, ...

