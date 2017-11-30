Investors rush to capture first Komodo

The state-owned enterprise’s trade has been a long time coming. Baa3/BB+ rated Jasa Marga floated the idea of an international rupiah bond earlier this year, interesting some investors while leaving others befuddled as to the viability of such a market.But since officially mandating HSBC and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.