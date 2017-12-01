Vietnam's PV Oil eyes early 2018 IPO

The government is looking to reduce its stake in the company to 35.1%, said the statement. PV Oil will offer the shares at D13,400 ($0.59) apiece.The deal is contingent on government approval. The result of the decision will be announced in early December. If it gets the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.