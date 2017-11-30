Watermark
Go to Global edition

Tian Lun Gas wraps up HK$1.25bn borrowing with nine

Hong Kong-listed China Tian Lun Gas Holdings has signed its HK$1.25bn ($160m) five year borrowing with a group of nine lenders, said bankers close to the deal.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 03:45 AM


Bank of Taiwan and Chang Hwa Commercial Bank were the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. They launched the deal into general syndication in early October. The two retained HK$240m each at the end of the process, the bankers said.

They brought in Taiwan Cooperative Bank as an MLA, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 14,387.19 80 5.91%
2 UBS 14,083.93 86 5.79%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,904.09 56 4.48%
4 Morgan Stanley 10,623.43 56 4.36%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 10,077.47 51 4.14%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 32,912.11 193 7.93%
2 HSBC 32,861.81 221 7.91%
3 JPMorgan 25,411.96 140 6.12%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,655.77 107 4.97%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 17,847.61 134 4.30%

Asian polls & awards