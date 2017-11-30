Brazilian banks back as Voto brings AT1, Itaú lines up

Taking advantage of strong appetite for high yield paper, Ba2/BB rated Votorantim announced initial price thoughts of mid to high 8% for its B2/CCC+ non-cumulative junior subordinated notes on Thursday.
Strong demand allowed the bank to launch the deal at 8% as GlobalCapital was going to press.
