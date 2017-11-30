Watermark
LatAm HY on fire as Cemig rockets in grey

Brazilian utility Cemig on Thursday notched up $1bn of seven year money well inside the expectations of many market participants, as bankers said LatAm funding conditions were as strong as ever.

  • By Oliver West
  • 30 Nov 2017
The deal was Cemig's second attempt at a bond offering this year. In May, it had to postpone a proposed bond sale after failing to attract enough demand at an acceptable price. But after heading back on the road last week with a renewed story, Cemig was ...

