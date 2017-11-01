Cemex claims sub-3% coupon as IEnova readies debut

Finance minister Jose Antonio Meade resigned on Monday to begin a campaigning for the presidency, while president Enrique Peña Nieto named former public credit head Alejandro Díaz de León as the new governor of the central bank of Mexico.Next year’s elections — with leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.