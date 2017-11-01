Moves in Brief

Top MTN name leaves Crédit Agricole
The global co-head of MTNs and private placements at Crédit Agricole has left.
Henry Coyle, who has jointly headed up Crédit Agricole’s MTN desk for four years, has left the bank, GlobalCapital understands.Coyle began his investment banking career at Commerzbank ...
