Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BNP offers M&A out West

BNP Paribas has set up an initiative to offer M&A services to clients of a US commercial banking subsidiary, Bank of the West.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 09:30 PM

The investment bank will act in an advisory role on M&A deals and also provide any financing needed on larger deals that might require capital markets expertise.

Bank of the West, a US nationwide commercial bank with $89.8bn in assets, has a wealth management and commercial banking division ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 402,830.81 1526 9.03%
2 JPMorgan 366,304.92 1669 8.21%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 351,427.67 1251 7.88%
4 Goldman Sachs 260,252.38 887 5.83%
5 Barclays 258,882.94 1023 5.80%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 43,007.67 186 6.89%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,549.85 129 5.85%
3 BNP Paribas 32,011.54 194 5.13%
4 Barclays 31,556.89 90 5.05%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,325.92 100 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,048.71 101 8.85%
2 Morgan Stanley 18,091.33 95 7.27%
3 UBS 17,318.38 69 6.95%
4 Citi 17,256.57 106 6.93%
5 Goldman Sachs 16,656.85 92 6.69%