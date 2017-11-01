Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Securitization could open floodgate for green finance

ABS market participants speaking on Thursday said they are confident that the use of securitization could open up the market for financing green initiatives, but a lack of standardization and regulatory hurdles could keep the market from going mainstream.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:00 PM
In a webinar on Thursday, speakers indicated that there are two main types of green securitizations that have been priced in the US and Europe — one in which the collateral backing the deal is labeled green, and another in which the underlying collateral may not necessarily be ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 115,246.02 330 13.09%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 99,228.78 283 11.27%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 83,745.42 249 9.51%
4 JPMorgan 64,109.15 198 7.28%
5 Credit Suisse 48,144.81 139 5.47%