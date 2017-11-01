Mexico CB chief ready for inflation challenge
The day after the president named him as Mexico’s new central bank chief, Alejandro Díaz de León tells GlobalCapital about the inflation challenge, and adds that the world’s central bankers should be keeping a close eye on the “atypical” business cycle in advanced economies.
Enrique Peña Nieto kept the market waiting longer than some would have liked, but he made many people happy by ending months of speculation on Tuesday and naming former head of public credit and Bancomext CEO Díaz de León as the next governor of Banxico, the central bank
