US credit investors on the defensive amid late cycle lending
Despite a supportive economic backdrop, investors in US structured credit and leveraged finance are bracing for bouts of volatility and growing idiosyncratic risk, as spreads grind to record tight levels while aggressive underwriting behavior increases.
In outgoing Fed chair Janet Yellen’s last appearance before the US Congress on Wednesday, she described economic expansion in the US as “increasingly broad, based across sectors as well as much of the global economy.” Economic growth has stepped up from its “subdued” pace earlier in the year,
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.