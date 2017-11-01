Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US credit investors on the defensive amid late cycle lending

Despite a supportive economic backdrop, investors in US structured credit and leveraged finance are bracing for bouts of volatility and growing idiosyncratic risk, as spreads grind to record tight levels while aggressive underwriting behavior increases.

  • By David Bell
  • 07:45 PM
In outgoing Fed chair Janet Yellen’s last appearance before the US Congress on Wednesday, she described economic expansion in the US as “increasingly broad, based across sectors as well as much of the global economy.” Economic growth has stepped up from its “subdued” pace earlier in the year, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 115,246.02 330 13.09%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 99,228.78 283 11.27%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 83,745.42 249 9.51%
4 JPMorgan 64,109.15 198 7.28%
5 Credit Suisse 48,144.81 139 5.47%