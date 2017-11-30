SwapAgent processes first cross-currency basis swap

ICAP brokered the euro-dollar swap, which MarkitSERV then processed. LCH SwapAgent, which will calculate the net present value settlement on the position, aims to bring clearing efficiencies to non-cleared derivatives markets.“We see the move toward standardisation as a way to improve liquidity in the cross-currency basis market, and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.