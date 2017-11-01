Double debut in sterling for Bunzl and Tritax as Osprey returns
UK distribution company Bunzl and UK logistics property company Tritax Big Box REIT both met with investors in the UK in the first half of this week before launching debut bond deals on Thursday, while Anglian Water Osprey Financing launched a transaction straight after an investor breakfast.
Bunzl had told investors its debut benchmark deal would have a tenor between seven and eight years. The BBB+ rated issuer went for the mid-point of that range and lead managers Bank of America, BNP Paribas
, Lloyds Bank
and Santander
announced initial price thoughts of
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.