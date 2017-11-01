Watermark
Deutsche Telekom taps favoured maturity as Ferrovie goes green

On Thursday German telecoms company Deutsche Telekom sold its third bond with a 2024 maturity, while Italian state owned railway operator Ferrovie Dello Stato issued its first green bond.

  By Nigel Owen
  02:00 PM

Deutsche Telekom sold a seven year note as part of a €3.5bn triple tranche offering in January and already had an October 2024 deal outstanding. The issuer then opted to add a December 2024 maturity to the stack when it announced its new deal.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 168,137.82 730 7.19%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 149,692.48 683 6.40%
3 Citi 133,271.26 708 5.70%
4 Goldman Sachs 108,103.92 460 4.62%
5 Barclays 101,259.18 460 4.33%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,252.71 139 8.73%
2 Barclays 24,591.58 100 7.34%
3 Deutsche Bank 22,401.48 95 6.68%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,116.45 105 6.00%
5 HSBC 19,270.20 91 5.75%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,565.92 62 7.59%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,204.47 58 7.22%
3 Deutsche Bank 6,313.76 61 6.33%
4 Credit Suisse 6,150.84 64 6.17%
5 BNP Paribas 5,385.97 59 5.40%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 34,324.58 270 10.70%
2 Citi 27,150.77 218 8.47%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,058.02 231 8.13%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,028.27 172 7.49%
5 Barclays 20,574.75 141 6.42%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 27,190.45 137 6.39%
2 Barclays 26,789.55 124 6.29%
3 Deutsche Bank 26,527.50 96 6.23%
4 HSBC 25,768.83 124 6.05%
5 Citi 23,059.44 100 5.42%