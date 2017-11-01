DRT enters potential levfin M&A deal pipeline

Ardian has already received bridge funding for the buyout from BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and Société Générale, it said on Thursday. The operation values the Landes-based business at €1bn. Tikehau, the seller, would be on course to make €150m of capital gains.DRT joins ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.