DRT enters potential levfin M&A deal pipeline

Private equity firm Ardian is ready to tap Europe’s leveraged finance markets to fund the acquisition of a controlling stake in Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques (DRT), the French plant chemistry specialist, but there are mixed views on the outlook for further M&A fuelled leveraged finance activity.

  • By David Bell, Victor Jimenez
  • 01:30 PM

Ardian has already received bridge funding for the buyout from BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and Société Générale, it said on Thursday. The operation values the Landes-based business at €1bn. Tikehau, the seller, would be on course to make €150m of capital gains. 

DRT joins ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,870.06 77 7.18%
2 BNP Paribas 18,536.58 115 6.70%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,285.33 62 5.52%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,302.86 82 5.17%
5 HSBC 14,241.08 92 5.15%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,565.92 62 7.59%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,204.47 58 7.22%
3 Deutsche Bank 6,313.76 61 6.33%
4 Credit Suisse 6,150.84 64 6.17%
5 BNP Paribas 5,385.97 59 5.40%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 34,324.58 270 10.70%
2 Citi 27,150.77 218 8.47%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,058.02 231 8.13%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,028.27 172 7.49%
5 Barclays 20,574.75 141 6.42%