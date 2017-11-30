Watermark
HDFC kicks off IPO process for asset management arm

India’s Housing Development Finance Corp has approved the listing of its asset management arm, hot on the heels of the successful IPO of its life insurance unit.

  By John Loh
  • 02:15 AM


The board of HDFC Asset Management Co have kick-started the listing process, according to a Wednesday filing by India-listed HDFC. The offering will be a sell down by HDFC AMC’s owners, namely HDFC and Standard Life Aberdeen.

