Rare Philippines dollar securities get boost with second ever sale

A year after the Philippine Stock Exchange approved the issuance of dollar-denominated securities (DDS) on its bourse, the market is starting to heat up. Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp raised $140m from just the second such deal this week, while Del Monte returned for a tap. The asset class is still in its infancy, but the advantages it offers could give a fillip to deal flow. Jonathan Breen reports.