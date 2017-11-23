Rare Philippines dollar securities get boost with second ever sale
A year after the Philippine Stock Exchange approved the issuance of dollar-denominated securities (DDS) on its bourse, the market is starting to heat up. Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp raised $140m from just the second such deal this week, while Del Monte returned for a tap. The asset class is still in its infancy, but the advantages it offers could give a fillip to deal flow. Jonathan Breen reports.
Cirtek launched its offering of public DDS on November 22 and closed the deal on Wednesday. Its trade comprised 60m primary preferred shares and an over-allotment option of an additional 80m primary preferred shares. The DDS have an annual dividend of 6.125% and were up for grabs at
...
